Real Madrid teen Rodrygo vomited from anxiety over Santos farewell

The forward admitted uncertainty surrounding his final appearance before his switch to the Bernabeu made him anxious to the point of sickness

Brazilian teenager Rodrygo Goes has admitted he was so anxious about saying goodbye to Santos fans before his summer move to , he was physically sick as a result.

The 18-year-old, known simply as Rodrygo, said he did not know whether Santos and his national side's officials were willing to let him bid farewell to his fans before he makes his long-awaited €45 million (£40m/$50m) switch to the Spanish capital.

His anxiety stemmed from a call up to the Brazilian Olympic squad for the Toulon Tournament in southern , which takes place between June 1-15 and features invited national teams composed of under-21 players.

This initially meant the forward, who has emerged through the Santos youth ranks, would be denied the chance to say goodbye to the club’s supporters in a clasico against Corinthians on June 12.

However, since the squad announcement, an agreement has been reached between the Brazilian Football Confederation and Santos officials, meaning Rodrygo will be given the chance to say his farewell to the club’s fans before moving to .

In an interview conducted after Santos’ 0-0 draw with Internacional, the youngster revealed the uncertainty induced a serious bout of anxiety.

“I was with the squad, and I even felt bad at night,” he told Premiere. “I was vomiting, with a lot of inflammation in the throat.

“I think I was anxious to know if I was going to continue here (at Santos) or not.

“Thank God everything went well and my farewell remains on the 12th (June).”

Rodrygo was a boyhood Real Madrid fan, and will realise a life-long ambition when he moves to the Bernabeu over the coming months.

Article continues below

But he could not hide his delight once his final Santos appearance in front of his own fans was confirmed ahead of next month’s derby.

“Yes [it is good news],” he said, “not only for the Santos fans, but for me too.

“My will was to stay until June 12 and play the ‘clasico’ against Corinthinas at the Vila (Santos Stadium) and I'm going to stay.”