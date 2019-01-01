Real Madrid target Van de Beek rules out January move from Ajax

The Dutch midfielder was linked with a transfer to the Bernabeu over the summer but insists he will not leave his current club when the window opens

Donny van be Beek insists he will not be joining in the January transfer window as he does not want to leave current club in the middle of the season.

The 22-year-old has been linked again with a move to the Spanish capital after Los Blancos boss Zinedine Zidane refused to comment on whether the club would again target the Dutch midfielder along with Christian Eriksen.

Van de Beek, who scored in Ajax's 3-0 win over Valencia in the on Wednesday, was close to joining Madrid during the summer window, even admitting that his current club and the Spanish powerhouse were in talks over a transfer .

But after deal could not be agreed, the international is now keen to focus on the season at Ajax and does not want to be unsettled by a transfer.

"I don't want to leave during the winter break," Van de Beek told VI .

"I play here all season, I finish at Ajax this year. That gives me clarity and tranquility. I will see what happens next.

"Maybe someday in my career it will happen that I switch club during the winter break, but now I don't like it."

Van de Beek played an important role in Ajax's run to the Champions League semi-finals last season, scoring in the defeat to and also in the quarter-final victory against .

Real Madrid became interested in his services following that run of form, but the player admits that speculation of a transfer to took its toll on him mentally.

"At a certain point [the transfer saga] all took too long," Van de Beek said.

"I don't read and see everything myself, but others always confront you with it. That does something to you.

"I'm still young. And even if you are a bit older, I think these things will continue to do something to you. You are a human being.

"There were so many rumours and so much was said and written. If you keep being on all those front pages, you will see it anyway.

"I am very happy that it is over, that I can focus on Ajax and put a thick line under it."

Van de Beek has two goals and four assists in six appearances this season, helping Ajax to a goal-difference lead over at the top of the Eredivisie table.