Real Madrid set their sights on summer transfer for Bayern Munich star Alphonso Davies - but Bundesliga giants will fight to keep him

Real Madrid are reportedly setting their sights on a summer transfer for Bayern Munich's Alphonso Davies but the Bavarians will put up a fight.

Madrid eye young Canadian

Spanish giants line up €40m bid

Davies under contract until 2024

WHAT HAPPENED? Los Blancos have made a policy of chasing the world's top young talent over recent years and see 22-year-old Davies as a solution to their problematic left-back spot. With Ferland Mendy and Fran Garcia failing to impress so far this season, chief scout Juni Calafat has set his sights on the Canadian. A summer bid of around €40m (£34.9m/$42.4m) is likely to put Bayern in a tricky position given Davies will have just one year left on his contract.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Bild quote the player's agent Nick Househ as making favourable noises about a potential move. He said: "Real is a big club, I'm a big fan. Real is a big name. When you hear rumours about your protégé, it makes you proud. We still have a two-year contract with Bayern. We will wait and see how everything develops in the coming weeks."

The paper adds that Bayern are determined to keep Davies, although they are yet to open talks about extending his current contract.

WHAT NEXT FOR ALPHONSO DAVIES? The flying full-back will be focusing on Bayern's fixture at struggling Mainz this evening.