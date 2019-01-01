Real Madrid sensation Vinicius Junior earns first Brazil call-up

Dani Alves is also back in the fold for March's Brasil Global Tour matches after more than a year away from the international set-up

Vinicuis Junior has been named as part of a strong squad for March's Chevrolet Brasil Global Tour matches against and .

The star will be hoping to make his senior international debut following an impressive first season in that has seen him emerge as one of the club’s most important players under new coach Santiago Solari.

PSG right-back Dani Alves has also re-joined the squad and is set to make his first international appearance since suffering an injury shortly before World Cup 2018.

Vinicius Junior has earned his first #Brasil call up

Parabens @vini11Oficial pic.twitter.com/2Yw5HhQiOp — Brasil Global Tour (@BGT_ENG) February 28, 2019

There were also recalls for a couple of Olympic gold medallists in Palmeiras goalkeeper Weverton and midfielder Felipe Anderson, while defender Eder Militao, PSG stopper Thiago Silva, midfielder Lucas Paqueta and Gremio forward are also in.

Gabriel Brazao, Dede, Pablo, Marcelo, Paulinho, Walace, Willian and Douglas Costa were all left out.

Captain Neymar will miss the matches to continue his recovery from a foot injury suffered with his club, .

Porto, we're coming!

Brazil vs Panama

March 23, 2019

Estadio do Dragao

Get your tickets NOW! pic.twitter.com/uEi3tBdpzt — Brasil Global Tour (@BGT_ENG) February 27, 2019

Brazil are coming to the end of the “first phase” of a three-stage cycle ahead of 2022 as focus turns to this year’s Copa America.

March’s Brasil Global Tour double-header is the final opportunity for coach Tite to experiment before what is being billed as a must-win competition for the hosts.

The five-time world champions face Panama at FC Porto’s Estadio do Dragao on March 23 before heading to Prague to face Czech Republic three days later.

Brazil squad in full

Goalkeepers: Alisson ( ), Ederson (Man City), Weverton (Palmeiras).

Centre-backs: Eder Militao (Porto), Marquinhos (PSG), Miranda ( ), Thiago Silva (PSG).

Full-backs: Dani Alves (PSG) , Danilo (Man City), Filipe Luis ( ), Alex Sandro ( ).

Midfielders: Allan ( ), Arthur ( ), Casemiro (Real Madrid), Fabinho (Liverpool), Felipe Anderson (West Ham), Lucas Paqueta (AC Milan), Coutinho (Barcelona).

Forwards: (Gremio) Roberto Firmino (Liverpool), Gabriel Jesus (Man City), Richarlison (Everton), Vinicius Junior (Real Madrid).

