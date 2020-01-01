Real Madrid outcast James Rodriguez closing in on €35m move to Everton

The Colombian midfielder looks set to reunite with former Blancos boss Carlo Ancelotti at Goodison Park

outcast James Rodriguez is closing in on a €35 million (£31m/$41m) move to .

Goal has learned that Goodison Park is the most likely next destination for James, with Carlo Ancelotti eager to bring the 29-year-old to Goodison Park ahead of the new season.

The David Beckham-owned franchise Miami had previously submitted an offer for the international, but he is now expected to embark on the next stage of his career in the Premier League.

More teams

James dropped a major hint over his future earlier in August, admitting that a move to holds great appeal to him during an interview with Mexican motivational speaker Daniel Habif.

"I've already been in several good leagues and the only thing missing is and the Premier League, you have to see where I want to go or where they want me to go," he said.

"Going to England would be a good thing, it's a top league."

Ancelotti was the man who convinced the experienced midfielder to join Madrid in 2014, when he completed a £71m ($93m) move to Santiago Bernabeu from following a stellar showing at the World Cup finals in .

However, the Italian head coach was relieved of his managerial duties a year later, and James quickly fell out of favour under Ancelotti's successor, Zinedine Zidane.

James was eventually sent out on loan to , where he spent two seasons before returning to the Spanish capital last summer.

But he was unable to force his way back into the Madrid team last term, with a lack of regular opportunities restricting him to just 14 appearances for the club across all competitions.

Rumours of a rift between the former Monaco star and Zidane have swirled throughout the 2020-21 campaign, which ended in glory for the Blancos.

Article continues below

James has now picked up a total of nine major honours during in his time at the Bernabeu, but he wasn't happy with his limited contribution to Madrid's latest title charge, as he told the 'Realeza del Fútbol Latino' podcast: "I know I have the conditions to always play, but because of other people, I cannot do it.

"If I were a bad player, I would accept it, but I'm a person who wants to win and always play."

The playmaker also revealed that he was denied a permanent move away from the club in 2019, adding: "When you see you don't have the same opportunities as your team-mates, it's hard. I wanted to leave but the club wouldn't let me."