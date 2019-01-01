‘Real Madrid & Man Utd will be back for Pochettino’ – Spurs warned they need a trophy to keep boss

Former Tottenham defender Stephen Kelly has hailed the Argentine's loyalty, but believes tangible success is required to keep him in north London

need a trophy in order to keep Mauricio Pochettino at the helm, says Stephen Kelly, with the likes of and expected to rekindle their interest at some stage.

Two European giants have been linked with the Argentine tactician in the recent past.

Both have since appointed other bosses, with Zinedine Zidane back at Santiago Bernabeu and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer handed a three-year contract at Old Trafford.

Pochettino had hinted prior to a Champions League final appearance for Spurs that he may be open to considering a new challenge this summer.

He is, however, tied to a long-term contract and is expected to remain in north London for the foreseeable future.

Tottenham are aware, though, that tangible success will be required in order to retain the services of a highly-rated coach, with admiring glances set to continue being shot in Pochettino’s direction.

“From a Tottenham point of view, his longevity at the club will mean him needing to win something at the club to stay there,” Kelly, who emerged through Spurs’ academy system to open his professional career at White Hart Lane, told talkSPORT.

“Because his stock is getting higher and higher and it’s going to be harder and harder for them to keep hold of him because people will come knocking on his door.

“The opportunities are gone now for like Real Madrid and Manchester United, but they will come back around and if he is still rising up that ladder, there will be teams interested.

“So he has been extremely loyal and Tottenham have been loyal to him, but now they need to try and give him funding, allow him to improve the squad and create competition.

“Because they have a great squad, but it is creating the competition to get players to raise their game more which I think is important.

“But for him, they need a trophy, they want a trophy. They came so close last season and to get to the final was a huge step for them, because they had always been nearly there.”

Spurs missed out on a first European Cup triumph when being downed 2-0 by domestic rivals in Madrid.

That means Pochettino is still waiting on a first piece of silverware with the club, but he did commit to a five-year deal with Tottenham in May 2018 and will be determined to see his efforts rewarded.