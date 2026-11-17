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Real Madrid have made 21-year-old Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Chema Andres their primary transfer target as scouts monitor the Premier League club this season. The Spanish giants are also tracking 19-year-old centre-back Luka Vuskovic following the pair's impressive starts to life on the south coast.

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Summer signings propel domestic surge

According to TEAMtalk, while Vuskovic has caught the eye of Bernabeu officials since arriving from Tottenham Hotspur in the summer, Andres remains Madrid's chief priority. The 21-year-old midfielder only moved to the Amex Stadium from Bundesliga outfit Stuttgart ahead of the current campaign after originally joining Real's youth setup aged 13. Both Brighton newcomers are tied down to contracts with the Seagulls running until June 2031.

Complex clause fuels homecoming hopes

Having adapted seamlessly to the demands of English top-flight football, Andres has quickly established himself as a pivotal figure at the heart of the Seagulls' midfield this campaign. The report states that the Liga heavyweights are now giving serious consideration to bringing their former academy product back to the Santiago Bernabeu in the future.

The outlet's Spanish sources believe Los Blancos still retain a buy-back arrangement for the 21-year-old midfielder as part of a complicated transfer structure agreed during his previous spell with Stuttgart. However, Brighton officials have previously pushed back strongly against suggestions that any such clause exists in Andres' current deal at the Amex Stadium.

Academy graduates shine across Europe

Keeping a close watch on the development of homegrown youngsters who have flourished since leaving the Bernabeu has become a prominent recruitment strategy for the Real hierarchy.

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Alongside their growing desire to re-sign Andres, the publication notes that Madrid decision-makers are also weighing up a potential swoop to bring back his former youth-team colleague Jacobo Ramon.

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Ramon has earned widespread praise for his assured performances in Serie A with Como, where the defender has been lining up alongside fellow former Real youth talent Nico Paz.

Paz is likewise viewed by Bernabeu recruitment chiefs as another strong candidate who could eventually return to the Spanish capital following his impressive spell in Italian football.

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Title chasers hold long-term contracts

For now, both Andres - who has registered one goal and one assist in seven league outings - and Vuskovic, who has matched that tally across 10 games, remain vital to Fabian Hurzeler's side. Boasting the division's top attack and just seven goals conceded in 10 matches, Brighton sit second in the Premier League, five points behind reigning champions Arsenal. Madrid scouts will continue watching both players closely as the season progresses.