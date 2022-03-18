Real Madrid fear missing out on signing Erling Haaland amid the Borussia Dortmund striker's concerns about sharing the spotlight with Karim Benzema and Kylian Mbappe, GOAL can confirm.

Haaland is arguably the most in-demand forward in world football right now, with the likes of Manchester City, Manchester United, Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich all reportedly interested in his services.

GOAL has previously reported that the 21-year-old is also a target for Madrid, who had been planning to make a move after finalising a deal for PSG's Mbappe.

What's the situation?

The Blancos are confident of signing Mbappe as a free agent in the summer as the striker has yet to show any sign of extending his current contract at Parc des Princes.

Haaland was next on the club's list as they look to overhaul their attack, but GOAL has learned that they are now sceptical about convincing him to continue his development at Santiago Bernabeu.

The Norway international is not certain that it would be the best career step for him to link up with Mbappe and Benzema because he wants to be the main man wherever he plays.

Man City in pole position

GOAL has learned that Madrid officials now also fear that Haaland is more likely to join City - the club his father Alf-Inge played for between 2000 and 2003.

It has been reported that the Premier League champions have offered the forward a contract that would make him the highest-paid player in English football and Dortmund believe he will head to the Etihad Stadium when the transfer market reopens.

However, Madrid is Haaland's preferred destination under the right circumstances and the situation could change if they launch a formal bid, with his agent Mino Raiola still in contact with several parties and working to find the best possible deal.

