Real Madrid-linked Haaland has 'key to the door' to leave Man City whenever he chooses, says agent

Erling Haaland's agent Rafael Pimenta has claimed that the forward has the "key to the door" whenever he decides his time is up at Manchester City.

Pimenta claims Haaland has "key to door"

Has reported release clause active from 2024

Real Madrid top of list of suitors

WHAT HAPPENED? The Brazilian lawyer inherited Mino Raiola's empire following his untimely death in April of last year, but has now explained how she had been in charge of every contract in the company client list over the last 25 years. Pimenta also revealed that her clients always have the "key to the door" out of their club, and Manchester City's star forward Haaland is no different.

WHAT THEY SAID: "I am in favour of freedom. It's my battle," Haaland's agent told Spanish outlet AS. "I always say that one of my priorities as an agent is to offer the player what I call 'the key to the door'. When a player goes to a club, I do everything I can to create the conditions for the key to the door to be in his hands. And if tomorrow you can't stand being there anymore because you don't like it, or you're not paid well, or because your wife wants to live in Paris? Then you leave, right? I don't like it when my player is not free to decide. I've done every contract in this agency for the last 25 years. There wasn't a single time a player said 'I want to leave' and couldn't do it."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: While underlining Haaland's freedom to leave his new club, Pimenta refused to be drawn on the existence of a €200 million (£175.5m; $194m) release clause that, according to The Athletic, comes into effect from the summer of 2024. The clause is said to only apply to clubs outside of England, leading many in Spain to believe that this could be the potential exit rout to Real Madrid, who were initially linked with the player before he joined Pep Guardiola's side.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR HAALAND? In England, though, Haaland continues to break goalscoring records, with his league tally now up to 25 in 19, which he will hope to add to when City travel to Tottenham on Sunday.