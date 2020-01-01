Real Madrid duo Hazard & Casemiro test positive for Covid-19

The Belgian winger and Brazilian midfielder will miss Sunday's match against Valencia as they undergo a period of self-isolation

have confirmed that Eden Hazard and Casemiro have tested positive for coronavirus.

The Spanish champions tested their players for Covid-19 ahead of the Liga match against on Sunday.

Hazard, who has featured in just three games in 2020-21 after missing the first weeks of the campaign with an injury, will face another spell on the sidelines after receiving a positive coronavirus test result.

The Belgian winger and international Casemiro, who has not missed a match in all competitions this term, trained with their team-mates on Friday in preparation for the trip to the Mestalla.

However, the pair returned positive tests and will now be unavailable, with Madrid confirmed that all other players had tested negative.

A statement from the club read: "Real Madrid CF announces that our players Casemiro and Hazard have given positive results in the Covid-19 tests carried out on Friday morning.

"All the other players and the coaching staff of the first team, as well as all club employees who work directly with them, gave negative results in that same test carried out yesterday.

"Likewise, it is confirmed again that all, except for Casemiro and Hazard, have given negative results in the antigen tests carried out this morning."

Earlier this week, Los Blancos defender Eder Militao was found to have tested positive for Covid-19 and missed the win against on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, last week three members of the club's Castilla side also returned positive coronavirus tests, with one further test returning an inconclusive result.

The weekend encounter against Los Che is Madrid's last before the international break.

Zinedine Zidane's side will be without right-backs Dani Carvajal and Alvaro Odriozola as well as centre-back Nacho due to injury.

Lucas Vazquez is expected to keep his place at right-back as a result, while Vinicius Junior, who replaced Hazard in the second half against Inter, could be called in to start on the left wing.

Madrid are second in the Spanish top-flight after seven matches and one point behind leaders , who have played one more game.

Valencia, meanwhile, are 13th in the table having taken just one point from their last four games in the league.