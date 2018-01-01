Real Madrid director Angel Luis Heras Aguado dies

The club announced the sad news of the passing Angel Luis Heras Aguado via their official website

Real Madrid have announced the death of director Angel Luis Heras Aguado.

In an official statement the club said: “Real Madrid C. F. and club president Florentino Perez are deeply saddened by the death of Angel Luis Heras Aguado, who was on the club’s Board of Directors. We would like to share our condolences with his family and friends.



“Angel Luis Heras was a key part of the Boards of Directors chaired by Florentino Perez and was always dedicated to the Real Madrid Foundation, one of his main focuses.

"Over the course of Angel Luis Heras’ time as a member of the Board of Directors at Real Madrid, the club has won more than 40 titles, including 5 European Cups in football and 2 European Cups in basketball.

"He was an example of commitment, dedication and loyalty to Real Madrid until the end. Thanks to his work and dedication over the years, Ángel Luis Heras has fostered the transformation and modernisation of the club with the hope of being a pioneer and setting a precedent in world sport. His death is a true loss for Real Madrid and everyone associated with the club.

Heras was an employee of Real for an incredible 62 years and was a big figure at the club.

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez described Aguado, who died on Friday, as his "best friend" in a statement confirming his passing.

"Angel Luis Heras Aguado was a key part of the board of directors since 2000," said Perez.

"He was a Real Madrid member for 62 years, and he is an example of commitment, dedication and loyalty to the club.



"His dedication and hard work over the years helped us to keep this club growing and shaping what it is now, a benchmark within world sport.

"His death is a true loss for Real Madrid and everyone associated with the club. I have lost my best friend.”

The reigning European champions are in action against Al Ain of the United Arab Emirates in Saturday’s Club World Cup final.