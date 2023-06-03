Real Madrid confirm Eden Hazard contract termination after dismal four-year spell

Eden Hazard will leave Real Madrid at the end of the season after agreeing to terminate his contract a year early.

Hazard has barely played this season

Will leave after Sunday's final game of the campaign

Belgian facing uncertain future

WHAT HAPPENED? Real Madrid have confirmed they have agreed to terminate Eden Hazard's contract a year early and that he will leave the club at the end of the season. The Belgium international has endured a miserable time at the Santiago Bernabeu since moving from Chelsea 2019 and will leave a year before his current contract had been due to expire.

WHAT THEY SAID: "Real Madrid Football Club and Eden Hazard have reached an agreement whereby the player will leave the club as of 30 June 2023," read a club statement. "Eden Hazard has been part of our club for four seasons, during which time he has won 8 titles: 1 European Cup, 1 Club World Cup, 1 European Super Cup, 2 LaLiga titles, 1 Copa del Rey and 2 Spanish Super Cups. "Real Madrid would like to express our affection to Eden Hazard and we wish him and his family the best of luck for the next stage of his career."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Los Blancos have reportedly been trying to nudge Hazard out of the door for some time, but the player has repeatedly insisted that he wants to stay in Madrid, despite having very few opportunities to play at the Santiago Bernabeu.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Hazard was Madrid's highest player by some distance, pulling in a reported €600,000(£530,000/$640,000) per week to sit on the bench. He has previously spoken on a fractured relationship with manager Carlo Ancelotti, while team-mate Toni Kroos admitted that he 'does not feel sorry' for his colleague.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty Images

WHAT'S NEXT? Hazard was considering retirement after seeing out his Madrid deal next summer. His next move is not known, however, both Relevo and The Athletic have suggested that Hazard may hang up his boots soon.