Real Madrid confirm Asensio suffered ACL rupture against Arsenal

The Blancos' plans for next season have been dealt a blow after the Spaniard suffered a serious injury in their clash with the Gunners

have confirmed Marco Asensio suffered a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament in their International Champions Cup clash with .

The 23-year-old was taken to hospital for a checkup after being stretchered off the field during the pre-season clash in Maryland on Wednesday.

Asensio's foot seemed to get caught in the turf as he tussled for possession with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang around the 60-minute mark before he fell to the ground clutching his knee in agony.

Madrid have now confirmed the full extent of the damage, with an ACL injury set to sideline the international for a number of months.

The club has released an official statement on their website, which reads: "After the tests performed on our player Marco Asensio by the Real Madrid Medical Services he has been diagnosed with a rupture of the anterior cruciate ligament and the external meniscus of his left knee.

"The player will be surgically operated on in the next few days."

Asensio was visibly distressed while being attended to by Madrid's medical staff, banging the ground with his fists before covering his face to try and hide his emotion.

Zidane admitted post-match that the injury was "worrisome" and he could now be without a key performer for a large portion of the 2019-20 campaign.

Madrid found themselves 2-0 down at half-time against Arsenal before Asensio was introduced from the bench for the second period.

The Spaniard made an immediate impact on proceedings, playing a key role in the build-up to Gareth Bale's 56th-minute goal which hauled Zidane's side back into the game.

Asensio then grabbed a superb equaliser, linking up smartly with Marcelo before firing the ball past Arsenal goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez and into the roof of the net.

After his withdrawal, Madrid went on to win the match on penalties, but a high price was paid for the victory.

Article continues below

Arsenal are close to announcing a loan move for Dani Ceballos and, despite Emery admitting Asensio's injury "could be bad news" for any potential deal, sources have told Goal that it shouldn't affect that particular transfer.

Zidane, meanwhile, will have decisions to make over who could potentially step in for Asensio, with forward Bale playing a similar position but with his future currently up in the air.

Indeed, the Madrid head coach has said that "nothing has changed" over his stance on the 30-year-old's future despite his goalscoring return to the team in the penalty shoot-out win over Arsenal.