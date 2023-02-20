Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti reveals 'loveable' Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp gifted him a vape during Everton spell

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has revealed he received an unusual gift from Liverpool counterpart Jurgen Klopp during his time at Everton.

WHAT HAPPENED? Klopp and Ancelotti have long admitted their mutual respect through the media, with the two hailing each other's managerial abilities. Ahead of their reunion in the Champions League last-16 first leg on Tuesday, the Italian revealed he had even received gifts from the Reds boss during his time at Everton.

WHAT THEY SAID: Ancelotti hailed Klopp in an interview with Sky Sports Italia, saying: "We have a good relationship, we spent a year and a half together here in Liverpool during the pandemic. We texted and he gave me gifts, it's true. He's a very lovable person."

Pressed on what the gift was, Ancelotti added: "An e-cigarette."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Liverpool and Madrid meet in the Champions League knockout stages at Anfield on Tuesday night, with the two sides facing off for the fifth time in the last five years.

WHAT NEXT FOR ANCELOTTI? The Italian will hope to add yet another Champions League winner's medal to his collection come the end of the season.