Real Madrid & Barcelona set for battle to sign Skriniar, claims Inter star's agent

The 24-year-old central defender is a top target for the Spanish giants having previously been subject to a bid from Manchester City

The agent of centre-back Milan Skriniar has claimed that his client is subject to interest from and ahead of the upcoming summer transfer window.

Skriniar, 24, joined Inter from in the summer of 2017 and quickly established himself as a key part of the Nerazzurri defence.

He has gone onto make 76 appearances for the giants, scoring four goals.

After two years though Skriniar's time at San Siro could be coming to a close should Madrid or Barca follow through and approach him, although according to his representative the former are at the front of the queue.

"Real Madrid want to sign him, so do Barcelona; whoever can convince Inter to let him go will sign him this summer. Skriniar is a model professional," Mital Halis, a partner at the Star & Friends agency which takes care of the player's interests, told AS.

"If Real Madrid want him, they could get him but there are other agents who have a vested interest in taking players where they want".

Reports that Raphael Varane could swap Santiago Bernabeu for have only heightened links with the Slovakia international.

But Halis added that negotiations will not be easy, while dismissing reports that one of Europe's most influential agents is influencing his client.

"Mino Raiola, who represents Ibrahimovic and Pogba, might try to mislead Skriniar, but the player is on the books at our company - we have a contract with him," he said.

"Inter paid Sampdoria €28 million (£24m/$32m) for Skriniar and six months later, came in with an offer of €55m. Now he is valued at around €100m (£87m/$113m). Any deal would certainly be complicated by the interference of intermediaries".

One player that won't be joining Madrid any time soon, according to the agent, is 18-year-old defender Ozan Kabak.

"Ozan Kabak is an exceptional talent, but he's not eady to join a top level club like Real Madrid. At the moment he is not on Madrid's list of candidates," he said.

"He needs to get a few seasons under his belt and improve his game at Stuttgart before he goes anywhere else. There are a lot of steps he must go for before being in a position to join a side like Madrid."