Real Madrid and adidas extend their successful partnership

Madrid and adidas mark the third decade of one of the most successful partnerships in football.

and adidas today announced the extension of their partnership for an additional eight-year period until June 2028. This marks the third decade of one of the most successful partnerships in football.

adidas has designed and produced the emblematic white shirt since 1998. During this time, Real Madrid won six UEFA titles, six FIFA World Club Championships, four UEFA

Super Cups, six Spanish Championships, five Spanish Super Cups, and two King’s Cups. Both parties have agreed not to disclose the terms of the agreement. The objective for the next years

is to continue leading the world of football, rewriting Real Madrid’s success on the pitch and providing the best products to the Real Madrid fans globally.

Real Madrid President Florentino Pérez said: "Real Madrid and adidas are both among the most iconic brands in the world of sports globally. It is a natural step to extend our successful

partnership until 2028. Together, we will continue to build on the strategic alliance that allows us to be the benchmark and leaders of the football industry. Hence, adidas is the ideal partner for

us. adidas delivers the best material for on-pitch performance and amazing original products for our fans all over the world. We are convinced that together we continue to experience many more years of success.”

Kasper Rorsted, CEO of adidas, commented: "Without any doubt, Real Madrid is one of the best sports franchises worldwide. We are delighted that we can continue our great collaboration for

the years to come. This agreement will help us to achieve our mission to be the best sports company in the world. It also underpins adidas' leadership in the football category. We are proud

that we continue to outfit all Real Madrid teams and serve all Real Madrid fans globally with innovative and stylish products.”