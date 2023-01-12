Can Barcelona trump Betis to reach the Supercup final?

Barcelona square up against Real Betis in the semi-finals of the Spanish Super Cup for a place in the final against Real Madrid.

Barcelona come into this game on the back of a feisty league game against Atletico Madrid, that they won 1-0. Xavi's side has played some high intensity games in their last few games with Osasuna, Espanyol, Inter City FC and Atletico Madrid, receiving a red in three of their last 4 games. Barcelona have eight of their last 10 games against Betis and will be hoping to continue that run.

Real Betis come into this fixture on the back of a 2-1 win over Rayo Vallecano in La Liga. Their qualification for the tournament was sealed with a Copa del Rey win over Valencia last year. Betis will be without Alex Moreno who has joined Aston Villa recently.

Real Betis vs Barcelona confirmed lineups

Real Betis XI (4-2-3-1): Bravo; Ruibal, Pezzella, Felipe, Miranda; Rodríguez, Canales; Henrique, Rodri, Fekir; Iglesias

Barcelona XI (4-3-3): Ter Stegen; Roberto, Araujo, Kounde, Alba; De Jong, Gavi, Pedri; Raphinha, Lewandowski, Dembele

Real Betis vs Barcelona LIVE updates

Barcelona's upcoming fixtures

Depending on the result of this game, Barcelona will either face Real Madrid in the final of the competition or return home and will be back in action against AD Cueta. They will then face Getafe, Girona and Real Betis in the next three fixtures.