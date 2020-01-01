Reading's Timbe features in Middlesbrough loss as future remains unresolved

The Harambee Star signed a short-term deal back in January which is expected to end in July

’s Ayub Timbe played for just 18 minutes in Reading's 2-1 loss to at Madejski Stadium on Tuesday.

Timbe’s future at the Championship club remains unresolved as his short-term contract, signed in January 2020, edges closer to an end.

When Reading confirmed Charlie Adam, Tyler Blackett, Chris Gunter, Garath McCleary, Jordan Obita and Gabe Osho had extended their contracts, it stated Timbe and others would have their issues solved before the end of July.

Timbe is at Reading on a loan deal from Chinese side Beijing Renhe.

Meanwhile, Timbe’s manager Mark Bowen claimed his side deserved to have won even though he blames players for letting Boro back into the match.

“We started well, we got our noses in front, we should have had a penalty, John Swift had a shot that looks like it's going in and then at the last minute it moves and hits the post - either of those go in and it would have given us a cushion and I think we would have gone on to comfortably win the game,” Bowen told the club’s portal.

“But we let them back in it with some sloppy defending and then going into the latter stages of the game, they had everything to fight for.

“Maybe we just took our eye off the ball in those closing stages and it cost us the game.

“But tonight a few individuals were a little casual with the ball and we made mistakes.”

The gaffer also revealed a concern for Reading’s incapability to build on previous wins and get more points from subsequent ties.

“We've done well in the last few games and just when you think, we're at home, go on and put in a performance in and stake a claim for a top half of the table finish, or even the top 10...we get beaten with a disappointing performance,” Bowen added.

“We're in that mid-table mediocrity now, which is horrible really. It is important to strive for points in the final two games, for the fans watching at home and for the club.

“And we've also got to look to the future now and make sure we're stronger going forward.”