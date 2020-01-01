Reading manager Paunovic hails Ejaria and Meite's performances against Rotherham United

The Royals boss has spoken of his delight with the contributions of Ivory Coast international and the Anglo-Nigerian

Reading manager Veljko Paunovic has praised Ovie Ejaria and Yakou Meite for their performances against United on Saturday.

The Anglo-Nigerian combined well with the 24-year-old centre-forward to help the Royals secure a 3-0 victory over the Millers in a Championship game.

The Royals struggled to open up the Rotherham defence before Ejaria’s skills inspired some magic moments before the first-half break to set up Meite for the opener.

The international then scored his second in the encounter, firing home a fine volley from 18 yards before Lucas Joao sealed the victory.

"In the first half, our opponent did a very, very good job - they were very well prepared, very fresh and it was very hard to play against them,” Paunovic told the club website.

"We couldn't get on the ball, we couldn't create opportunities, we couldn't play our game. Thankfully in the one opportunity we created, we were effective and scored.

"I am appreciative for Ovie. He did his work in the first half when we were suffering, he played his part and he was patient for that moment.

"Do the teamwork and the talent will show. And he showed a fantastic vision to make that inspirational pass into Meite for the first goal. And the second goal was superb - one of the best goals we've seen."

The victory helped Reading extend their unbeaten run in the Championship and saw them open a five-point gap at the top of the table.

Ejaria has been with the Royals since 2018, spending his last two seasons with the side on loan from .

Following his impressive showings for Reading during his temporary stay, he was handed a permanent deal in August and has continued to play a key role for the club.

Ejaria has now featured in six Championship games this season, scoring one goal and providing one assist amid other dazzling displays.

The 22-year-old has represented at youth level but is still eligible to feature for the national team.

He will hope to continue his impressive performances along with Meite in their next league game against on October 27.