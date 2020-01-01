Reaching Oshoala’s heights my ultimate dream – Kenya’s Shilwatso

Describing the Nigerian as ‘a role model for African girls’, the Harambee Starlet hopes to be as successful as her in Spain

Harambee Starlets and EDF Logrono midfielder Cynthia Shilwatso has revealed her burning dream to work hard and emulate ’s Asisat Oshoala.

Shilwatso signed a three-year deal with the Spanish side and stated Oshoala’s achievements have inspired her a lot and she would like to match the same while in Europe.

The Nigerian forward has been voted as a four-time Caf African Women’s Player of the Year and she has enjoyed some brilliant moments with Barcelona's women's team.

“It has been a great experience playing for the national team. The level there is higher and you learn every day. Also, it has given me a platform to showcase my talent,” Shilwatso told Caf Online.

“I really get motivated when I see the African players do well in . I look at the likes of [Asisat] Oshoala and tell myself that I need to work hard to reach her heights. She is a role model for many African girls.”

The former Vihiga Queens starlet has set her immediate goal as fighting for a regular position at EDF Logrono.

“I want to do well with Logrono and my first task is to ensure I win a regular starting place. I also want to help the team do better in the league and improve as a player,” added the Kenyan Women's Premier League (KWPL) winner.

After a successful 2019 Cecafa Women’s Senior Challenge Cup in , Shilwatso and her international teammates are expected to work hard and win a slot in the upcoming Africa Women’s Cup of Nations (Awcon) in 2022.

The tournament had been scheduled for this year but it was rescheduled due to the coronavirus emergence.

“We were so psyched up for the 2020 qualifiers which were to start in April, but we now have to refocus on 2022. We have plenty of time to build an even stronger team,” she concluded.

“More and more players are going out of the country and in the long run, this will improve the national team.”

Shilwatso launched her career while still at secondary school and the 21-year-old expressed the challenges she faced to convince her mother about her football dream.