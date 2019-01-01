Rayon Sports cannot sign Soter Kayumba behind AFC Leopards' back - Juma

The official has denied reports of the defender leaving the 13-time league champions, saying no official communication has been made

AFC Football Operations Manager Tom Juma insists Soter Kayumba is their player.

The Rwandan international was unveiled by Rayon Sports last week on Friday with the club announcing the player has signed a two-year contract deal with them. However, Ingwe have refuted the claims, insisting Soter is contracted at the club and reports of him leaving the club are mere rumours.

"Kayumba is contracted to Leopards and until the club states otherwise, he remains our player," Juma told Goal on Tuesday.

"Of course, we have seen reports about him signing for Rayon, but nothing has been communicated to us. We have not released him and the Rwandan side has not talked with us on their intention to sign him. As Leopards, we understand the player has not gone anywhere, and if it happens he has signed elsewhere it means necessary action will be taken.

"Signing for another club while contracted is an offence, it means he has double signed, and if Rayon field him we will sue them."

The former midfielder has further revealed the defender is expected to return to training on Wednesday.

"He requested to go home to settle personal issues and we gave him time to do so, and now that his off time has expired, we expect him tomorrow (Wednesday) in training," Juma concluded.

AFC Leopards are currently facing financial struggles and some players, including Whyvonne Isuza, have requested to leave.