Raul Jimenez reacts to Man Utd & Arsenal transfer talk as Mexican striker outlines future plans

The Wolves frontman is attracting plenty of interest from afar, but he claims to be happy at Molineux and is not considering an imminent switch

Raul Jimenez has reacted to the transfer talk that continues to swirl around him, with the international stating his happiness at after being heavily linked with and .

Premier League heavyweights are also reported to be mulling over an approach for a frontman who has registered a career-best 22 goals in the 2019-20 campaign.

With Jimenez having proven himself to be a reliable source of end product in English football, plenty are willing to buy into his obvious ability.

More teams

Wolves, though, invested heavily in the 28-year-old when snapping him up from Benfica and have him tied to a long-term contract.

Jimenez has no intention of breaking that agreement any time soon, with there a desire on his part to remain a leading figure in an ambitious project at Molineux.

Quizzed on his future during a Facebook Live session, the Mexican star said: "I have a contract until 2023.

"It's not that we have to qualify for the in order to stay. I'm good [here], happy with Wolves, doing important things - me as well as the whole team.

"We've been trying our best since the start of last season. We've qualified for the , now we're fighting for a Champions League spot.

"And it's the big motivation to keep growing as a player and getting into the Champions League is always a plus that satisfies you and keeps you thinking about big things."

While feeling settled in his current surroundings, Jimenez concedes that he may decide to head home at some stage.

He added when asked where he sees himself at the start of the next decade: “In 10 years I will be 39 so, I don’t know, I may be retired. I hope to last as long as I can.

“I have been a player with few injuries and I hope to continue for many more years.

“I then want to be a coach or take a position on TV, but I will continue in football.

“I am having a good time in Europe for now but in the future I don’t rule out going back to America.”