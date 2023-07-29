Transfer incoming? Rasmus Hojlund left out of Atalanta friendly against Bournemouth as Manchester United move edges closer

Manchester United target Rasmus Hojlund has been excluded from the matchday squad for Atalanta's pre-season friendly against Bournemouth.

Hojlund left out of Atalanta squad

Atalanta set to face Bournemouth in a friendly

Man Utd in advanced talks to sign the striker

WHAT HAPPENED? Atalanta kept the Danish forward out of their matchday squad against Bournemouth on Saturday as Manchester United are closing in on signing him from the Italian side. The Red Devils are in advanced talks with the club and are close to reaching an agreement, according to Fabrizio Romano.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Manchester United have been chasing the 20-year-old attacker for a long time now and last placed a bid worth £60 million ($77m) with Atalanta. The Italian club, however, value the player at £86m (£110.5m).

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty

WHAT NEXT? Erik ten Hag is determined to sign Hojlund this summer as he is in need of a quality player up front. United will hope to finalise the deal for the striker as soon as possible so that he can join the team for pre-season.