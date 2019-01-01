Rashid Echesa sacked as Sports Cabinet Secretary

Echesa has been on the news for all the wrong reasons since his appointment in 2018

Rashid Echesa has been fired as the Sports and Heritage Cabinet Secretary.

In a cabinet reshuffle by President Uhuru Kenyatta on Friday, Echesa, a former boxer, was relieved of his responsibilities with Amina Mohammed taking over as the new Sports CS.

"In accordance with Article 152(5) of the Constitution, as read together with Article 152(1)(d) of the Constitution, the appointment of Mr. Rashid Echesa Mohamed, as a Cabinet Secretary has been vacated," read the statement from Statehouse.

Mohamed was previously the Education Cabinet Secretary and her place has been taken by George Magoha.

Echesa replaced Hassan Wario but lasted on the job for only one year and nine months before he was fired.

Echesa appointment was shrouded with controversy after it emerged that he was a class seven drop-out during the vetting by the Parliament.