Rashford rues ‘two points lost’ for Man Utd after letting Liverpool off the hook

The Red Devils forward fired Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side in front against the Reds, but admits a lack of positivity handed a lifeline to arch-rivals

Marcus Rashford has been left to reflect on two lost points for against and admitted that the Red Devils need to be “more positive”.

The England international fired Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side in front at Old Trafford on Sunday, with his effort standing after the first of several contentious VAR checks.

Given the struggles for consistency endured by United this season, the home support were hoping to see their side build from a 36th-minute base.

Instead, the Red Devils retreated further into their shell the longer the game went on, allowing Adam Lallana to snatch an equaliser five minutes from the end.

Rashford concedes that Solskjaer’s side let Jurgen Klopp’s table-toppers off the hook, telling United’s official website: “My overall feeling is disappointment.

“I think we deserved the three points and we can say it was a better performance, but at the end of the day, they didn't deserve to draw or win the game.

“So, I see it as we've lost two points and it was a big opportunity, a big game, but we keep going. We'll try and get a win mid-week and hopefully, we can kick on.”

United did have opportunities to build on their lead, but failed to make the most of the chances which came their way.

Rashford believes the Red Devils did not push hard enough for a second, which would have given them complete control against a side which arrived in Manchester yet to drop a point in 2019-20.

He added: “The second goal would have made the game a lot more simple for us.

“It didn't come. I'd say 20 minutes before they scored the goal you can see we stopped playing passes in behind, and I always say when we stop doing that it puts more pressure on us as a team.”

United have seen collective belief suffer a few heavy blows in recent times, with Rashford of the opinion that they need to try and stay on the front foot rather than taking a step back when times get tough.

Article continues below

He said, with the Red Devils left 13th in the Premier League table: “This club, we play attacking football and as soon as we take our foot off the gas a little bit it's difficult to defend against top players for large spells like we had to towards the end of the game.

“So, I think we've just got to be more positive - at 1-0 or 2-0 up, we need to be more positive.”

United have a clash with FK Partizan to take in on Thursday before returning to English top-flight action away at Norwich on Sunday.