Rashford is youngest ever recipient of University of Manchester honorary degree as charity efforts recognised

The England international has been acknowledged for his outstanding efforts off the pitch over the past year

Marcus Rashford will receive an honorary degree from The University of Manchester after his summer charity campaign against child poverty.

Rashford hit the headlines in June for writing an emotional letter to the government detailing his experience of using foodbanks in his youth.

The 22-year-old expressed his belief that all children who benefit from free school meals during term time should continue to have access to the service over the summer, as he urged Members of Parliament to update their policy.

The international succeeded in changing government legislation, before raising over £20 million ($25m) to aid vulnerable people during the coronavirus crisis after joining forces with FareShare, a major poverty and food waste charity.

The University of Manchester have decided to present Rashford with an honorary doctorate for his work in the community, which will see him follow in the footsteps of United legends Sir Alex Ferguson and Sir Bobby Charlton.

The Red Devils striker released a statement announcing the award, which reads: “It’s a proud day for myself and my family. When you look at the great names that have been awarded this doctorate in the past, it’s humbling.

“We still have a long way to go in the fight to combat child poverty in this country but receiving recognition from your city means we are heading in the right direction and that means a lot. Thank you to The University of Manchester.”

@MarcusRashford will receive an honorary degree from @OfficialUoM for his incredible campaign against child poverty

Professor Dame Nancy Rothwell, the University of Manchester's president and vice-chancellor, praised Rashford for standing up to affect significant change in the city during a hugely uncertain and challenging time for the public.

“Marcus is an extraordinary young man with an extraordinary talent and drive that stretches well beyond the football field," said Professor Rothwell.

“His work for charity and his high-profile campaign will not only help countless young people across our own city, but across the entire country.

“Our university has social responsibility at its core and this sense of civic pride and duty is something we are proud to share with Marcus. That is why the university is delighted to make Marcus our youngest ever recipient of an honorary degree.”

A United spokesman added on Rashford's unique achievement: “Marcus is an exceptional player and an exceptional person. His work with FareShare and his focus on child poverty make him richly deserving of this tremendous honour and everyone at Manchester United is incredibly proud of him.”

On the pitch, Rashford has hit 21 goals in all competitions for the Red Devils in 2019-20 despite missing a large portion of the campaign through injury, and will be back in contention for a place in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's squad for a midweek trip to .