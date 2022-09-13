Rangers vs Napoli: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Napoli will be looking to make it two wins in as many Champions League games as they travel to Ibrox to face Rangers on Wednesday as the fixture got postponed from Tuesday. The Italians got the better of Liverpool 4-1 while Rangers took a 4-0 beating from Ajax last week.
The 4-0 Scottish Premiership loss to Celtic in the Glasgow derby in the previous tie also doesn't make things easier for Giovanni van Bronckhorst's men who did however get the weekend off on account of the death of Queen Elizabeth II.
On the other hand, Luciano Spalletti's side have been brewing on some fine form coming into the tie on the back of a win over Spezia in Serie A following the spectacular Liverpool win in Naples.
GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the UK, U.S. and India as well as how to stream it live online.
Rangers vs Napoli date & kick-off time
Game:
Rangers vs Napoli
Date:
September 14, 2022
Kick-off:
8pm BST / 3pm ET / 12:30am IST (Sep 15)
Venue:
Ibrox Stadium, Glasgow
How to watch Rangers vs Napoli on TV & live stream online
In the United States (U.S.), CBS Sports is showing the game on TV it is available to stream live on Paramount+.
BT Sport 4 are showing the game between Rangers and Napoli in the UK, with a live stream option available on the BT Player.
In India, the Sony Sports Network has the UCL broadcasting rights, with streaming services on SonyLIV.
Country
TV channel
Live stream
U.S.
NA
UK
India
NA
SonyLIV
Rangers team news and squad
Welsh forward Tom Lawrence missed a couple of games and is expected to miss out with a knee injury until around next month, with Ben Davies, John Souttar and Filip Helander already unavailable.
Moving forward, Antonio Colak faces competition from Colombian striker Alfredo Morelos, while Jon McLaughlin is expected to keep his place in between the sticks from Allan McGregor.
Rangers possible XI: McLaughlin; Tavernier, Goldson, Sands, Barisic; Lundstram, Davis; Tillman, Kamara, Kent; Colak
Position
Players
Goalkeepers
McGregor, McCrorie, Wright, McLaughlin
Defenders
Tavernier, Yilmaz, Helander, Goldson, Souttar, Davies, Barisic, King, Devine
Midfielders
Lundstram, Hagi, Jack, Davis, Matondo, Kamara, Sands, Wright, Ofoborh, McCann, Arfield, Lowry, Tillman
Forwards
Colak, Lawrence, Kent, Morelos, Roofe, Sakala Jr
Napoli team news and squad
Victor Osimhen has a thigh strain, meaning one of Giacomo Raspadori or Giovanni Simeone will slot into attack after the latter's dramatic Champions League debut goal against Liverpool last week.
Meanwhile, Kim Min-jae and Piotr Zielinski are tipped to return with Hirving Lozano and Matteo Politano to battle for a place on the right flank.
Napoli possible XI: Meret; Di Lorenzo, Kim, Rrahmani, Olivera; Anguissa, Lobotka; Politano, Zielinski, Kvaratskhelia; Simeone
Position
Players
Goalkeepers
Meret, Sirigu, Idasiak, Marfella
Defenders
Rrahmani, Kim, Ostigard, Jesus, Olivera, Rui, Di Lorenzo, Zanoli
Midfielders
Anguissa, Lobotka, Demme, Ndombele, Zedadka, Zielinski, Elmas, Gaetano, Kvaratskhelia, Zerbin, Lozano, Politano
Forwards
Raspadori, Osimhen, Simeone