Rangers manager Gerrard dispels Aribo’s coronavirus fears

The Gers boss has provided an update on the Nigeria international after he was left out of their clash in the Europa League

manager Steven Gerrard has revealed Joe Aribo is not suffering from coronavirus and should be available for selection when they take on Falkirk in Sunday’s Scottish League Cup tie.

The international was not involved as the Gers played out a 2-2 draw against at Ibrox Stadium in the on Thursday night.

Gerrard explained the midfielder’s unavailability for the encounter was not due to Covid-19 but to illness.

More teams

The Super Eagles star is expected to join the rest of his teammates in training on Saturday and could play a part against the Bairns.

Goal 50 Revealed: The best 50 players in the world

"He was unwell. He had a stomach complaint last night. The plan was for Joe to be involved, he's had a stomach complaint so he'll be getting some checks and assessing him, hopefully, he will be available for the weekend," Gerrard told the media.

“It’s important to say it is not Covid-related. He was negative on his test before people start putting two and two together".

“Joe Aribo is better today and hopeful he arrives back into training tomorrow.”

Aribo has only featured in 11 games, scoring four goals for Rangers across all competitions this season due to injury problems.

Article continues below

The Nigerian midfielder has been turning heads since teaming up with the Ibrox Stadium outfit in the summer of 2019.

Aribo was named Rangers’ Young Player of the 2019-20 season following his eye-catching displays where he helped the club finish as runner-up in the Scottish Premiership.

The midfielder will be expected to continue his impressive performances in the current campaign and help Rangers win titles after narrowly missing the league trophy last term.