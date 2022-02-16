Rangers deliver Balogun update ahead of Borussia Dortmund clash

Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst has confirmed that Leon Balogun will not play in the first-leg of their Uefa Europa League round of 32 fixture against Borussia Dortmund.

The Scottish giants are in Germany for Thursday’s encounter against Marco Rose’s side but Balogun is among the notable absentees.

The Nigeria international limped off with an injury in the first half of the Gers’ 2-0 win over Hibernian on February 9 and he is on his way back to match fitness.

Balogun missed Rangers' Scottish FA Cup victory at Annan Athletic on Saturday and the Dutch coach has hinted that he could return for the return fixture against Dortmund at Ibrox Stadium next Thursday.

“Filip [Helander] is not in our squad, to put Helander out was a difficult decision because he is a very important player still for us, but he only played the first 60 minutes at the weekend after so many months,” Van Bronckhorst said in a press conference.

“Leon [Balogun] is not available for tomorrow but hopefully he’ll be available for next week. Ryan [Jack] trained as normal the last couple of days, he is fit to come with us to Germany.”

Balogun has played 22 matches for the Gers across all competitions this season and his only goal so far came in the team's Europa League triumph over Brondby on October 21.

Van Bronckhorst, meanwhile, disclosed his team’s readiness to challenge Bundesliga club Dortmund with the hope of advancing to the Round of 16.

Article continues below

“We’re playing against one of the top sides in Europe, when you’re still involved in Europe after the winter break, you’re going to play against very good opposition,” he said.

“We are relishing the challenge to play against a top side, we’ll go out and try to get to the next round. For us, it’s a challenge but it’s still good to be involved in Europe.

“We have analysed Dortmund very well; they are still a quality side with good players and coach. It’s a game that we want to play and relish.”