Rangers boss Gerrard hails ‘outstanding’ Aribo after Braga display

The Nigeria international came off the bench to make a positive impact for the Gers, inspiring them to a dramatic comeback victory

manager Steven Gerrard has praised Joe Aribo following his impressive display in their 3-2 win against Braga in Thursday’s game.

The 23-year-old was brought on with the Scottish side down 2-0 and played a significant role to ensure the Gers came from behind to secure victory.

After Ianis Hagi reduced the deficit, the international then levelled matter before Hagi notched the match-winner.

Gerrard, who is impressed with the professionalism of the midfielder, has hailed him for his impactful showing against the Portuguese club.

“I absolutely loved Joe Aribo tonight. One, because he never sulked when he wasn’t in the starting 11. He was positive in the dressing room,” Gerrard told STV News.

“And when I asked him to come on and do a job he was super-ready, he was more than ready. He had a massive, outstanding contribution. I’m so proud of him.

“He epitomised everything that we were about in the second half. He played out of position, he played more than one position, never complained and got on with it.”

Aribo has now scored six goals and provided eight assists in 39 appearances across all competitions this season.

The midfielder will hope to continue his impressive form when Rangers square off against St. Johnstone in Sunday’s Premiership game.