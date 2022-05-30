Rangers' Bassey will get ripped apart in Premier League - McAvennie believes Nigeria international is not ready

The 62-year-old former forward believes the Super Eagle is still developing and needs time before going to England

Ex-Scotland striker Frank McAvennie believes Rangers' versatile defender Calvin Bassey is 'not good enough' for the Premier League yet.

The 22-year-old Nigeria international had a great campaign with the Gers in the recently concluded campaign, reaching the final of the Europa League as well as winning the Scottish Cup.

His exploits have seen him get linked with a move to the Premier League, but the 62-year-old former West Ham United striker believes it is too early and he needs another campaign with his current team.

"Can he go in and play in the Premier League right now? No," McAvennie told Football Insider.

"I don’t think he is good enough for the Premier League. If [Aston Villa manager Steven] Gerrard is buying him, it’s because he has done a job in Scotland.

"England is a whole different game. He’s muscle-bound but if he comes up against someone like Jack Grealish he will get ripped apart.

"I’m sorry to say that Bassey but that’s the truth. Another year up with Rangers and maybe he might be ready. At this moment in time, the brutal truth is he’s not good enough."

Recently, former England international Gabriel Agbonlahor expressed his surprise that Leicester City let Calvin Bassey leave the club.

In contrast to McAvennie's opinion, the 35-year-old believes Bassey might not extend his stay with the Gers and will be seeking a new challenge elsewhere.

"I don’t think he will [extend his contract at Rangers], to be honest," Agbonlahor said.

"The problem with Rangers and Celtic is they can’t pay the money that teams in the Premier League can.

"What can Rangers offer Bassey? That’s the issue. He could probably get double the money at Aston Villa. I’m sure he would be reluctant to sign a new contract and see what is out there for him, to be honest.

"There will be clubs out there for him, 1000 percent. He’s quick, calm on the ball, strong, and good in the air. I’d take him at Aston Villa tomorrow. A lot of clubs in the Premier League will look at him.

"I’m surprised that Leicester let him go, to be honest. That’s very strange."