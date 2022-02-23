Rangers defender Balogun pities Haaland-less Borussia Dortmund ahead of Europa League clash

Rangers centre-back Leon Balogun believes Erling Haaland's absence from Borussia Dortmund squad will weaken them in Thursday’s Uefa Europa League encounter.

The Gers welcome the Bundesliga outfit to Glasgow for the return fixture with the hopes of advancing to the next round after securing a 4-2 win a week ago.

Unfortunately, Dortmund are without their 21-year-old striker who is the club's top scorer in the German top-flight with 16 goals in 14 games.

Haaland is yet to recover from an injury and Balogun has suggested it might affect their opponents’ chances in the attack.

“I think in this competition you want to compete against the best and he is one of the best at the moment,” the Super Eagles star was quoted by Sky Sports.

“So from that perspective, it is a sad thing. But if you look at what he means to Dortmund then surely it is a disadvantage to them, it is going to weaken them a little bit.

"But mixed feelings. Definitely not going to complain about it though."

Balogun is set to return to action on Thursday after missing Rangers’ last three games due to an injury.

Giovanni Van Bronckhorst, meanwhile, has called on his players to build on the commanding performance they produced in Dortmund last Thursday.

“We had a great performance last week and we know it is only halfway. Our focus is to play as strong as possible and aim to win the match,” Van Bronckhorst said.

“We played to our strengths and pressed in the right moments. It will be a very exciting game and one you want to play.

"To begin the game and sit deep, I don't think that's our system. With the backing of our fans we want another beautiful European night at Ibrox as we aim to get into the next round.

"We have confidence from our recent performances as we have been creating a lot of chances."