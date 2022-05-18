Rangers' Aribo matches Iwobi's European competition mark against Eintracht Frankfurt
Shina Oludare - @sportingshina
Getty Images
Joe Aribo’s goal for Rangers against Eintracht Frankfurt in Wednesday’s Europa League final meant that the midfielder has matched an Alex Iwobi record that was achieved in 2019.
More shortly...
Editors' Picks
- Vieira to speak to Crystal Palace's Kouyate after Gueye controversy
- Why Rangers' star loanees Amad and Ramsey have struggled despite dream Europa League run
- Unusual silence from Caf leaves observers wondering whether 2021 awards gala will ever be held
- Rafael Borre: Eintracht Frankfurt's big-game star who could decide the Europa League final