Rangers' Aribo has everything a Premier League club would want and ‘might be right time to leave’ – Miller

The former Scotland striker says why it might be the right time for the 25-year-old to leave Ibrox for a new challenge

Former Rangers player Kenny Miller is of the opinion midfielder Joe Aribo has everything a Premier League club would want and it is the right time for the Scottish giants to sell the player.

Despite his contract at Ibrox ending next summer, the 25-year-old Nigeria international is attracting interest from a host of clubs in Europe, among them Premier League sides Crystal Palace, Aston Villa, and Nottingham Forest.

According to Miller, who played for the Gers and managed 301 appearances, with the players’ contract running down next season, the club should cash in, or else he will go for free.

“Joe is now at a good age,” the 42-year-old said as quoted by Football London. “If you profile him, he has everything a Premier League club would want. With a year left on his contract, teams won’t be stupid with potential bids.

“Rangers will have a valuation of what he’s worth and it’s about whether they can find that common ground with a buyer. Aribo, Alfredo Morelos, and Ryan Kent are all going into their last year.”

Miller has explained why he would love to see Aribo’s transfer speculation ended quickly.

“They’re all starting players so you don’t want constant speculation,” Miller continued. “It can sidetrack the player and become a sideshow for the manager who gets asked about it every week.

“So I’d like to see Aribo’s situation resolved quickly. Either re-sign him on a new deal or if the board are willing to sell, let’s bring in the most money we can.”

The former Scotland striker further revealed why a move to London will suit Aribo and the reason Rangers should let the Super Eagle go.

"London probably makes sense for Joe because it’s where he grew up. He will have ambitions of playing in the Premier League. And of those three players at Rangers, you have to think at least one will move on. Joe only signed for around £300k. If Rangers can get around £8million for him it’s good business,” added Miller.

“That’s the model every club wants. You sign cheap – the same way Celtic did with Moussa Dembele – and sell big. Clubs need to balance the books and Rangers are no different. Right now, Aribo is still an asset.

“But if it gets to Christmas time and nothing’s happened, he’ll probably leave for nothing. It’s all about timing. If it’s right for the player and club, maybe now is a good time for him to go.”

Aribo enjoyed a good season as Rangers won the Scottish Cup, where they defeated Hearts 2-0, and also reached the final of the Europa League where he scored in a 1-1 draw but they eventually lost 5-4 on penalties to Eintracht Frankfurt.