Rangers’ Aribo fires Liberia warning with Ross County goal & assist

Joe Aribo has sent Liberia a strong warning ahead of next week’s 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifier with a goal as Rangers silenced Ross County 4-2 on Sunday evening.

The Nigeria international scored a goal and an assist to help the Gers maintain their leadership position on the Scottish Premiership table.

Following their disappointing 1-1 draw at Brondy in Thursday’s Europa League game, Steven Gerard’s men welcomed the Staggies – who cruised to a 5-0 away victory at Dundee their last time out – to the Ibrox Arena.

However, they were pegged back after six minutes as Nigeria prospect Joseph Hungbo put the visitors ahead – beating the offside trap to convert Regan Charles-Cook’s assist.

Fuelled by their early setback, the hosts woke from their slumber and they levelled matters through Aribo in the 19th minute.

After missing out on connecting to a Ryan Kent corner minutes before, the Super Eagle netted from a near-post glance across goalkeeper Ashley Maynard-Brewer on a James Tavernier corner to level the scores.

In the first half that produced three goals, Gerrard’s men took the lead for the first time on the half-hour mark through Kent – who was set up by Juninho Bacuna.

Four minutes into the second half, Bacuna registered his name among the goal scorers with Aribo supplying the last pass.

Romanian midfielder Ianis Hagi came close to making it four goals but he missed the target by whiskers.

Alex Iacovitti then turned the ball inside his net to give Rangers a three-goal advantage.

A fine cross Tavernier proved too good for the County defence to deal with, and the big defender turned it past goalkeeper Allan McGregor.

Nonetheless, Malky Mackay’s men got their second goal of the evening through Jordan White with three minutes left on the clock.

Alongside Calvin Bassey and Zambia’s Fashion Sakala, Aribo was in action from start to finish. Whereas, Leon Balogun – who was handed a starter’s role – was subbed off for Nathan Patterson in the 70th minute.

The Nigerian trio are expected in Lagos on Monday to commence preparations for their qualifier against the Lone Star and Cape Verde Island.