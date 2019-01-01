Aaron Ramsey reminds Arsenal of his class as the Gunners start 2019 in style

The Welshman came off the bench to score as Arsenal beat Fulham at Emirates Stadium and showed why he is wanted by Europe's biggest clubs

As Aaron Ramsey rounded off a comprehensive 4-1 win over Fulham on New Years Day, chants of ‘sign him up’ could be heard among the Arsenal fans at Emirates Stadium. The Welshman is set to leave the Gunners when his contract expires at the end of the season, a decision which will puzzle many supporters who believe the 28-year-old still has plenty to offer Unai Emery’s team.

Indeed, Ramsey’s contributions against Fulham were limited to a 20 minute cameo appearance, yet his enthusiasm for the cause could also be seen on the substitutes bench where he celebrated Alexandre Lacazette’s goal in the second half.

Ramsey is one of the club’s longest serving players and Arsenal’s decision to withdraw a contract offer for the Welshman has prompted many of Europe’s elite to show an interest in signing him this summer. With the likes of Juventus, PSG, Bayern Munich and Inter all on Ramsey’s trail, the question beckons as to how can he be good enough for those teams, but not fit into the system at Emirates Stadium?

Perhaps the answer can be found in Arsenal’s reported stringent transfer policy and tightening of the purse strings under the new transfer committee. The two key figures who are running things behind the scenes at Arsenal are Raul Sanllehi and Vinai Venketesham, both of whom have confirmed that the self-sustaining financial model will continue under owner Stan Kroenke. In August, the American billionaire agreed to buy out shareholder Alisher Usmanov for £550m, a deal which saw him take full control of Arsenal.

While there is still a clear need for at least one defensive addition in January, the news that Arsenal won’t be renewing Ramsey’s contract has been linked with the Gunners being unable to pay a salary in the region of £200,000 a week.

The midfielder averages a goal or assist every 99 minutes this season and his appearances from the bench have been a breath of fresh air for a team who needs energy and drive going into the final third. He's the highest scoring central midfielder in Arsenal's history and picked up the club's player of the season last campaign. Meanwhile, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is now the outright top scorer in the Premier League this season, with 14 goals in 21 games, continuing to show why Arsenal broke their transfer record to sign the Gabon striker.

Arsenal clearly know good business when they see it. Sokratis has been solid at the back this season, while Lucas Torreira – apart from a blip against Liverpool – is another astute summer signing who has added bite and drive to the midfielder.

There is still a feeling that Ramsey will end up achieving even greater things than the two FA Cups he has massively contributed to winning in recent seasons and it could be a case of Arsenal missing the boat by withdrawing an offer for a player who on his day is one of the best central midfielders in the league.

Emery’s side certainly need to improve defensively but they look clinical in attack and it’s their forward players who will give them the biggest chance of securing a top four spot. As Ramsey continues to show his professionalism by giving his all to a club he knowingly won’t be at next season, the Welshman is continually reminding everyone of his class in midfield.