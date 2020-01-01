'Ramos is extraordinary' – Hierro hails Real Madrid captain

The Spanish defender was lauded by a club great after scoring yet again over the weekend

Fernando Hierro labelled captain Sergio Ramos "extraordinary" and hailed the defender's goalscoring record.

Ramos moved past Hierro for the fifth most matches for Madrid during Sunday's win over Osasuna, reaching 440 total appearances in the Spanish top flight.

The defender, in addition to those 440 games, also made 39 La Liga appearances as a member of between 2003 and 2005 before signing with Real Madrid.

In addition, the defender scored his sixth goal of the season in the 4-1 victory that ensured Madrid maintained a three-point lead atop the table.

Hierro, a Madrid great, won La Liga five times while with the club while also lifting the trophy on three occasions with Real Madrid.

The former defender was also at one point 's all-time top goalscorer but has since been surpassed by David Silva, Fernando Torres, Raul and David Villa.

And Hierro said what Ramos had achieved with the Spanish giants was incredible while hailing a player that may just go down as Real Madrid's greatest ever defender.

"Sergio Ramos is absolutely remarkable," he told La Liga.

"Years ago we defenders had more chances to score, we'd often play in midfield. But in today's day and age, in the 21st century, Sergio is extraordinary.

Yesterday's appearance against @CAOsasuna was @SergioRamos ' 440th for us in LaLiga, taking the captain above Fernando Hierro and up to FIFTH on the list of @realmadrid players with most appearances in the competition! #HalaMadrid pic.twitter.com/FTeEboIRJc — Real Madrid C.F. (@realmadriden) February 10, 2020

"[Gerard] Pique scores quite a few goals too, but Sergio really is an anomaly.

"His goalscoring record for Real Madrid and the national team is remarkable."

Ramos has scored in every single season he has spent at Real Madrid since joining in 2005

The central defender has also scored the equal 10th most goals for Spain with 21 in his 170 appearances, putting him only eight behind Hierro on the goalscoring charts.

Real Madrid currently sit atop La Liga, three points ahead of rivals and 10 points ahead of third-place .

Up next for Ramos and Real Madrid will be a match against before a visit to .

Following those matches, the Spanish leaders will then turn focus towards a familiar foe in Pep Guardiola, as awaits as Real Madrid's Champions League round of 16 opponents.