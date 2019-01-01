Ramon Azeez’s Granada return to La Liga summit after Real Betis win
Despite Los Verdiblancos edging the first-half, it would be the Nasrids that secured maximum points courtesy of Alvaro Vadillo’s 61st-minute strike.
The Spaniard fired past goalkeeper Joel Robles for his second goal of the season after being set up by Carlos Fernandez.
Azeez was unlucky not to have found the net as his close-range shot hit the crossbar, with Fernandez failing to tuck home from a rebound.
While holding their own against Granada, Betis struggled to carve out any clear chances as Diego Martinez's men looked to lock down the contest in the second half.
They pushed hard for an equaliser late in the game but the hosts’ defence held firm for their sixth victory of the season.
Granada CF go top of the table thanks to a cool finish from @Alvaro_Vadillo! 🔴🔝⚪#GranadaRealBetis 1-0 pic.twitter.com/J4z1Xp0kO3— LaLiga (@LaLigaEN) October 27, 2019
Morocco international, Zouhair Feddal saw every minute of action but was cautioned by referee Antonio Lahoz on the stroke of half-time.
With this, Granada are one point ahead of Barcelona, Sociedad and Atletico Madrid who are all tied on 19 points.
They travel to Coliseum Alfonso Perez for their next Spanish top-flight outing against Getafe.