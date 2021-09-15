Fan View: 'Hasn't Milo expired?' - Ghana fans intrigued by Rajevac rumours
News about the reported imminent appointment of Milovan Rajevac as new Ghana coach has generated mixed reactions among Black Stars fans
Eleven years after leaving the Black Stars, the Serbian coach is speculated to be leading the race to fill the vacancy created by the sacking of CK Akonnor on Monday.
Rajevac is fondly remembered for his first stint with Ghana, when he guided the side to the final of the 2009 African Nations Championship and the 2010 Africa Cup of Nations before leading the Stars to the quarter-final of the World Cup in South Africa.
The Ghana Football Association is expected to announce a new coach by Thursday ahead of next month's 2022 World Cup qualifiers against Zimbabwe.
A lot of comments have been shared about the speculated ‘Milo’ return on social media and Goal samples some of the best views below: