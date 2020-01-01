Raila reveals key targets after signing for ‘biggest East African club’ Gor Mahia

The forward is the latest player that K’Ogalo brought on board ahead of the local league which will start on November 20

Striker Dickson Raila has revealed his main objectives after he signed for the Kenyan Premier League giants .

Terming K’Ogalo as the biggest club in the region, Raila hopes that the stage will help him grow into a better footballer as he aims to sign for a top club in future.

“I am very glad to join Gor Mahia since it has been my dream to join the best team in East Africa. Joining Gor Mahia will open my ways because I want to play up to the top level in football,” Raila told the club’s Online TV.

“As a striker, my main job is to score goals and that will of course market me so well. To me every chance that I will be given, although it is going to be very competitive, I will take it and keep competing for the best.”

He also explained the genesis of his second name that resembles the name of the former Prime Minister, Raila Odinga.

“I was given the name by my father because he loved Raila and that is the only reason I carry the name. I have also been given the nicknames that Raila has like Agwambo, Tinga, and Amollo they are so many indeed,” he added.

“I really enjoy having the names.”

The forward also explained how he started his football journey and what the Gor Mahia move means to him.

“Football is in my blood and when I was between five and 10 years I had already started playing with older people,” he explained.

“I was not afraid and they actually valued me so much because of the commitment even though I was so small and young.

“The move is a big step that I have made and so far I cannot say the time with Gor Mahia is bad but I am going to try my best by working hard and showing commitment.

“Where I am now, is all about the determination and God’s care. I hope I will go far.”

On his part, midfielder Nicholas Omondi stated what the K’Ogalo fans should expect from him.

“I shot from the sub-county football to the National Super League and I can only describe it as a good journey so far,” Omondi told the club’s Online TV in a separate interview.

“People have not seen me a lot but as time goes by let them expect big things. The competition is good since it is helping me become better and better.

“The presence of Kenneth Muguna and others give me the motivation that I need to work even harder. I have got to where I wanted by joining the biggest team in the Premier League.”

The two are among 14 players that were signed by the local heavyweights.