Raila blasted by Ambani for attending Arsenal vs Liverpool match

Former Harambee Stars and AFC Leopards striker Boniface Ambani has criticized Raila Odinga and other Kenyan dignitaries for attending the Arsenal and Liverpool Premier League showdown on Wednesday.

Odinga is on a tour of the United Kingdom and had a chance to witness the Emirates showdown – when the home side was defeated – and the retired footballer wants leaders to focus on the local competitions in order to spur its growth.

Odinga was accompanied by Peter Kenneth, a former Football Kenya Federation president, and Siaya Senator James Orengo.

"When will they come together and come to watch our Kenya Premier League and National Super League matches?" Ambani asked on a Facebook post.

"They need to come and see how our pitches are in poor condition and need rehabilitation.

"They need to come and see how our players are going through hard situations. They need to come and witness it so as to make sure there is an improved economic value to our soccer.

"They are so quiet watching Arsenal battle Liverpool and are in the VIP section where they have paid a lot of money to sit there.

"But we are telling them that we are going to usher them in free of charge to watch the games, but, only if they make a promise to make an important investment.

"Or else we will keep fighting for ourselves."

Ambani added that when prominent personalities in the country start to develop an interest in domestic competitions, the standard of those competitions is bound to improve.

"I am hopeful that one day we will get someone in the government who has the interest of the sportspeople in the country," he concluded.

"I talked about improving the lives of soccer players and the standards of grounds in this country.

"Setting standards that will enable when other dignitaries visit Kenya, they'll also be in a position to come watch our matches."

Odinga, a Gor Mahia and Harambee Stars fan, has, however, been regularly attending games for the Premier League side, especially the Mashemeji Derby, which pits K’Ogalo and AFC Leopards, as well as when the national side is playing.