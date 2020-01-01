Rahim Ayew: It was clear Andre was going to unseat Gyan as Ghana captain

The eldest son of Abedi Pele speaks on his sibling taking over the Black Stars' leadership

international Rahim Ayew opines it was only right for Andre Ayew to be handed the Black Stars captaincy on a permanent basis ahead of the 2019 in .

A month to the continental showpiece, the West Africans were caught up in a controversy as then-head coach James Kwasi Appiah dramatically stripped veteran striker Asamoah Gyan of the captaincy.

Andre was deputy skipper during Gyan's reign.

“We talked about it as brothers but even before then, I had been advising him to captain the team when the need arises and when he feels it’s the right time to lead the national team," Rahim, a member of Ghana's 2010 World Cup squad, told Angel TV.

“It was clear from 2018 that my brother was going to be the captain because he was captaining the team when Asamoah Gyan was injured.

"In the qualifiers [for Afcon 2019], he captained the team because Gyan was injured at that time.

"So, if the coach [Appiah] made him the captain, there was nothing wrong with it."

Disgruntled Gyan announced his retirement from international duty because of Appiah's decision but made a sensational U-turn two days later following a plea from Ghana president Nana Akufo-Addo.

Andre made his international debut against in 2007 and has gone on to feature at Afcon on six occasions.

Also with appearances at the 2010 and 2014 Fifa World Cup tournaments, the man has over 80 appearances for Ghana.

The 30-year-old's first tournament as Ghana skipper did not go well as the Black Stars were eliminated by in the Round of 16.

