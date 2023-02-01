Rafael Leao's lawyer insists attacker wants to stay at AC Milan and hits out at Italian press

- Reports suggest Leao ready to leave
- AC Milan slam rumours
- Player's representative also upset
WHAT HAPPENED? A day after AC Milan released an official statement calling out a "harmful" and "unfounded" story in the Italian media suggesting a breakdown in contract talks with Leao, the player's lawyer has emphasised that he will not leave in the summer despite Premier League links.
WHAT THEY SAID: "There are many false and misleading informations about Rafael Leao, mainly in Italian press," his lawyer told Fabrizio Romano. "This has only one aim: too parasitize cordial and professional exchange that we have with AC Milan management regarding the extension of Rafael's contract.
"The player's priority has not changed: he wants to stay at AC Milan and continue to grow and progress in this institution and this city that he loves so much."
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Dimvula added that Leao had not requested a lower release clause in a potential new contract.
WHAT NEXT FOR AC MILAN? The Milan derby against Inter will take place on Sunday, with Leao a key figure in that match.