Rachier reveals why new strikers have not made their continental debut for Gor Mahia

The chairman reveals K'Ogalo have not received the green light from Caf to field their new strikers

chairman Ambrose Rachier has admitted he is not sure when their new signings will turn out for the club in Caf Competitions.

The Kenyan Premier League ( ) champions had forwarded a list of 23 players to the Confederation of Africa Football (Caf) which included former striker Dennis Oliech and new signings GislainYikpe Gnamien and Francis Afriyie.

While the club terminated Oliech's contract, the last two have not made their debut in the Caf and it is something which the chairman is not happy about.

"We sent the names to Caf in good time because the two strikers were in our plans," Rachier told Goal on Tuesday.

"I cannot explain why we have not been given the go-ahead to use them in the Caf Champions League. Until now, I cannot tell how long we will have to wait because I do not know how they (Caf) operate."

K'Ogalo played USM Alger on Sunday in their Caf CL match, second preliminary round first leg fixture where they were defeated 4-1. They will now host the Algerian side after two weeks, needing at least a 3-0 scoreline to advance.

The Kenyan side eliminated Aigle Noir of Burundi in the first round of the competition.