Rachier provides Gor Mahia transfer updates as Muguna, Momanyi futures remain unresolved

The K’Ogalo chairman confirms they will soon unveil new players as they undertake measures to revamp the squad

chairman Ambrose Rachier has given an update on their transfer business as fans eagerly wait to know who the new players would be.

The club has only signed Levis Opiyo whereas Boniface Omondi and Joash Onyango left for Wazito FC and Simba SC respectively while goalkeeper Peter Odhiambo was released.

“We have already embarked on the restructuring and the revamping of the club and I have held two executive committee meetings at which we have examined two strategies,” Rachier told the club’s portal.

“The first one which we have to undertake immediately and the next one where we have a long-term plan as part of our strategy.

“Talking about the immediate undertakings that we have decided to carry out is the beefing up of the playing unit. This involves an exercise where the cooperation of the technical bench and the executive committee is desired.

“We shall make a decision on the players to retain as a very first exercise. The second one, but all of them are inevitable, is that you have to make a decision for various reasons on the players that have to be released."

Rachier gave the update with captain Kenneth Muguna’s future remaining doubtful given the interest he has reportedly attracted. Charles Momanyi’s contract is also expected to end soon.

“Accompanying that, we have players whose contracts have ended and may wish not to continue with the club. We grant them that position,” added the chair.

“I want to say this because sometimes there is confusion when players are released under those circumstances they are still taken under the circumstances of the exodus from the club.

“When a player's contract ends, he has a right to move, take another decision or even retire.

“The third one is the recruitment of players and this is what I call revamping and we may engage the coach in identifying the areas he thinks there has been a weakness and there is need for us to scout for better talent.

“In due course, we will be unveiling some of these players. Unfortunately, at the moment, it is very difficult to give them physical trials due to the current pandemic.

“All the same, we are in the process of recruiting other players to replace those who are departing.”

Gor Mahia have been linked with some foreign stars including Tito Okello, Jules Ulimwengu, Konfor Bertrand and Andrew Numero.