Rachier on why Gor Mahia will not celebrate if they were to be crowned champions

Gor Mahia chairman Ambrose Rachier insists there will be no reason to celebrate if they get another opportunity to represent the country in the Caf Champions League competition next season.

The top-tier is currently suspended owing to Covid-19 and some had suggested K'Ogalo might be given another chance of representing the country in the virtue of winning the league last season. The renowned lawyer went on to reveal their financial problem is what is worrying his team.

"I have also repeated this unashamedly that we are facing financial challenges as a club and for that reason, we will not celebrate us getting an opportunity to represent the country in Africa," Rachier told the Standard.

"I am not saying that we will reject or accept the decision made to declare us champions once again and representatives of the country in the international matches."

The administrator has further insisted it will be sweeter for his team to be crowned after playing on the pitch. He has stated it is not exciting to be handed the title without playing.

"We are not training and if we are crowned, it means we will once again represent the country in continental assignments and we will be rusty as like a team that has not played for two seasons," Rachier added.

"It will be nothing to celebrate, but I believe rules will be followed and if it happens we are crowned, there will be nothing to celebrate about.

"One gets proud when he plays and wins the league, that is when you will have something to celebrate about. Being crowned without playing is not exciting as compared to when it is done on the pitch."

Meanwhile, Steven Polack has petitioned the world governing body, Fifa to compel Gor Mahia to pay him his accrued salary.

The British tactician left the Kenyan champions after only one season on October 9, 2020, after he requested 11 days to visit his family in Finland, but while away, the club confirmed they had parted ways on mutual agreement.

Polack has told Goal in an exclusive interview he has already sought the help of Fifa after the club refused to pay him his accrued salary and despite the club being given 30 days to pay him, they have failed to meet the Fifa deadline.