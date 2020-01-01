Rachier: I will not leave Gor Mahia until I steady the sinking ship

The veteran K’Ogalo boss reveals he will leave the Kenyan champions as soon as they steady the club

chairman Ambrose Rachier has openly claimed he will not leave the club anytime soon.

On many occasions, Rachier has come out to state he is keen to leave the position of chairmanship at the Kenyan Premier League ( ) champions, something that has never materialised.

Earlier this year, Rachier confessed he was thinking of handing over the mantle of running the club to a new chairman, but the elections were later postponed leaving him in office.

On Saturday, Rachier now said he will only leave Gor Mahia when they have solved the problems they are facing financially.

“It is quite true that last year on several occasions, not just once I indicated I will hand over the leadership mantle of Gor Mahia to another chairman in an election that would have been held sometime early this year,” Rachier told reporters after the team was hosted to a luncheon at a Nairobi Hotel.

“But what then has transpired is that our boat has been locked, I have been the captain of the boat and the boat has been locked first by the departure of the sponsor and now the coronavirus pandemic and for that reason, I have decided as a captain you do not let the boat sink when you are kind of directing it.

“We are going to look at different aspects here and there and when the boat is stabilised I will still carry out my intention, that is to leave, and that is my position, that I am still running Gor and will run it to a point I think it has been steadied because if I leave it now, in the situation it is, I will be accused of neglect.”

Rachier further clarified during the function that new title sponsors Betsafe will start bankrolling the club when the new Kenyan Premier League (KPL) season kicks off.

On Thursday, the Kenyan champions, along with their sworn rivals AFC , signed a partnership deal with the betting firm that will last for the next three years, with K’Ogalo set to pocket KSh55million per year while Ingwe will receive KSh45 million.

“As things stand now, we don’t have anything to give back to the new sponsor because there is no football being played,” Rachier told reporters after Gor Mahia's players were hosted in a luncheon on Saturday.

“What we agreed on when signing the deal, is they will only be able to start funding the club when football resumes, and that can only be possible when our league starts again.”

Rachier further revealed the club was working on ways to reduce their monthly wage bill, which currently stands at Sh5million, by half.

“We have 35 players who are in our payroll and we must have Sh5million every month to clear their salaries and this is becoming a bit too much for the club to handle, so our aim, for now, is to try and reduce it to at least half,” Rachier continued.

“If you ask me, I would prefer our wage bill to stand at Sh3million a month because we can try to handle it.”

"Rachier also called on Gor Mahia fans to register as members in big numbers so they can directly help support the team financially.”

Gor Mahia and AFC Leopards have been struggling since SportPesa, their previous sponsor, left, leaving the club to depend on fans, members, and other well-wishers to honour matches and settle players' allowances at times.