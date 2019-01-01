Rachier hits at critics who doubt Gor Mahia's new signings

The K’Ogalo chairman believes his team will win another league title in the coming season, despite the many changes to the first team

chairman Ambrose Rachier has hit out at critics who feel the team will struggle in the 2019/20 season.

The Kenyan Premier League ( ) champions have lost influential players like midfielder Francis Kahata and Rwandan striker Jacques Tuyisenge.

In an exclusive interview with Goal , Rachier has stated the team is stronger and will continue shining.

“I do not know why people say we will struggle when the season has not even started. Let them judge after we have played. We have a strong side that will compete effectively both domestically and abroad," Rachier told Goal .

“The players we have signed are equally good and hungry for success, and will definitely want to prove a point to those doubting them.”

The new players in the Gor Mahia camp include Dennis Oalo, Elvis Ronack, Erick Ombija, Dickson Ombija, Dickson Ambundo, David Mapigan, Maurice Ojwang and Ivorian striker Gislen Yikpe Gnamian.

The team will play Aigle Noirin of Burundi in the preliminary stages of the Caf .