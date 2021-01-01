Rachier: Gor Mahia will not appeal Caf decision to ban Muguna and Oluoch

The Kenyan champions have come out to clarify they will not contest the ruling on their two players

Gor Mahia chairman Ambrose Rachier has categorically stated they will not appeal against the decision by Caf to ban their players following the fracas in their Caf Confederation Cup fixture against Napsa Stars.

On Monday, the African body moved to ban K’Ogalo players Kenneth Muguna and Boniface Oluoch from taking part in their competitions for their next four matches, fining them after being were found guilty of unsporting behaviour in the third preliminary qualifying round game against the Zambian side.

The duo was accused by Caf of acting aggressively as Gor Mahia conceded a penalty late into the match which was converted and as a result the match ended 3-2, ensuring the Zambian outfit advanced to the group stage.

Rachier has now explained the club will not appeal against the move insisting they had not been fined as a club.

What did he say?

‘’We have not been fined as a club, the fine and the four-match ban were slapped on the two players and not the club, we are not appealing this decision,” Rachier said as quoted by Citizen Digital.

‘’We will reach out to Napsa Stars and agree on how we will settle the damages. As of now, we are not sure of how much is involved in terms of damages.’’

Rachier has further said the club will convene a meeting soon to come up with ways of helping the players who were each fined Ksh1.5million to settle the fine.

‘’Yes, the two players are our players and at times fraudulent decisions by match officials can ignite fury. We shall convene a special sitting to deliberate on the entire content of the letter including the modalities of how the issue of the hefty fine will be addressed,” Rachier continued.

What did Caf say on bans?

On banning the two players, Caf said in a statement obtained by Goal: “After the match, Gor Mahia players Boniface Oluoch and Kenneth Muguna attacked and used abusive language against the referees.

Article continues below

“They were stopped by the police. Gor Mahia players also broke three windows of the stadium dressing room that they were using. [Caf] suspends both players, namely Boniface Oluoch and Kenneth Muguna for their next four Caf inter-club matches.

“[Caf] imposes upon each player a financial sanction of $15,000 (Ksh 1.6 million) for their regrettable aggressive behaviour against the referees.”

Gor Mahia are currently chasing the FKF Premier League title and are seeking to return to continental football next season.