Rachier: Gor Mahia want a foreign striker to replace Jacques Tuyisenge

The Rwandan striker has won three Kenyan Premier League (KPL) titles since he joined K’Ogalo from Police FC in 2016

are looking at the services of a mysterious foreign player to replace departing striker Jacques Tuyisenge.

K’Ogalo chairman Ambrose Rachier has confirmed that they have already identified two players. They will be considered to join the club when the Rwandan striker seals a transfer to Angolan side Petro Atletico.

“We will go for a foreign striker to replace Tuyisenge if we reach a deal for him to leave,” Rachier said during an interview with a local Radio Station.

“We are not going to sign a striker from the Kenyan Premier League ( ) and have already identified two players, who perfectly fit the bill to replace Tuyisenge.”

On Saturday, Gor Mahia CEO Omondi Aduda confirmed to Goal that they are ready to discuss the possible exit of the striker, who has also attracted interest from a host of clubs, including Tanzanian giants Simba SC, Yanga SC and AS Vita from DR Congo.

Article continues below

“It is true they (Petro Atletico) have written to us on the possibility of signing Tuyisenge and we are ready to talk to them if indeed they are ready to part with the figure,” Aduda told Goal.

“We don’t have any problem to release the player, all we need is to agree on the deal and everything that is involved, then we will let him go. It is a good deal for the player and the club and we are not going to block his wish.”

Tuyisenge reportedly joined Gor Mahia in a deal worth Sh 4 million three years ago after netting 13 goals for Police FC.